Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,236,374.19. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,588,000.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

