Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.