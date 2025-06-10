Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Barclays decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $142.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.09. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

