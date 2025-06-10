Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $553,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 39,024.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $184,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after acquiring an additional 499,237 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after acquiring an additional 368,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.68.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $249.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.07 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.