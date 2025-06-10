Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $267.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $277.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

