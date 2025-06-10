Wedmont Private Capital Has $547,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $177.95 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.26 and a twelve month high of $181.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of -808.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Capital One Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CICC Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,556 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $6,515,149.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $37,870,209. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,976 shares of company stock worth $74,746,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

