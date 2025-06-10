Wedmont Private Capital Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of FTNT opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,034 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

