Wedmont Private Capital Has $739,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.42.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

