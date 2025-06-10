Wedmont Private Capital Has $838,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $573.08 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $562.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.