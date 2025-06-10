Wedmont Private Capital Increases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $279.88 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.49 and a 1-year high of $288.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.69 and its 200 day moving average is $235.06.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.66, for a total transaction of $561,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,819,072.50. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.44, for a total transaction of $137,995.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,817,079.68. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,659. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

