Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Equinix were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $907.48 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $841.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $890.04. The company has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 195.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,004.80.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

