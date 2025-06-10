Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 258 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in State Street were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in State Street by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $8,715,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 347,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,079,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 3,431.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on State Street and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.54.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.