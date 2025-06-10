Wedmont Private Capital Sells 168 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DLR opened at $176.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

