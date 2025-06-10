Wedmont Private Capital Sells 252 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,400,425.20. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $1,481,947.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,364. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.1%

ROST stock opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average of $142.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

