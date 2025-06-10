Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. V2 Financial group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 74,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,053,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 362,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

