10,588 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

