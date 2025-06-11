13,218 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of B. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012,319 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $16,036,000 after buying an additional 135,760 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,182,641,000 after buying an additional 1,563,361 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 50,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.3%

B opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Company Profile



Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

