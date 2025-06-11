3,107 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.3% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $71.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

