5,725 Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $5,494,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.