6,427 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053,066 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,803,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,654,000 after purchasing an additional 228,863 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,614,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,367,000 after purchasing an additional 230,105 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,812,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,948,000 after purchasing an additional 902,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,751,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

MFC stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.49%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

