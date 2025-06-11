8,529 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Affirm by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Affirm by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Susquehanna raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.85.

Affirm stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $820,539.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,493. This represents a 35.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

