Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $86.46 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.93.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

