American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,540,050,000 after buying an additional 482,724 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after buying an additional 1,791,964 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,905,000 after acquiring an additional 461,912 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,354 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,013,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:AIG opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $88.07.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

