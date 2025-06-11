American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.51. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 18,162 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

