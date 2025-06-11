Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.