Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,575 shares in the company, valued at $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,960. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,104 shares of company stock worth $399,675 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $174.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

