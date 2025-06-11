Blue Chip Stocks To Consider – June 8th

Get alerts:

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of financial stability, strong balance sheets, and reliable earnings. These firms—often leaders in their industries—regularly pay dividends and are known for weathering economic downturns better than smaller or less-established companies. Investors favor blue chips for their lower risk profile and potential for steady capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $46.62. 1,166,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,425. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65. Karman has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.04. 38,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,427. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.62. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.95. 9,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

