Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 100,080.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 373,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,816 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 274,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 79,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.12 million, a PE ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

Bowman Consulting Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bowman Consulting Group

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.