Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Position Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

