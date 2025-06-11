California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 7,152 Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sable Offshore

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $3,648,358.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,251,435.53. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Trading Down 5.5%

SOC opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on Sable Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

