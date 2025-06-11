California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSF. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.42. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.90%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

