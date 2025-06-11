Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9%

NVDA stock opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.23. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,614,169 shares of company stock valued at $366,510,238. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

