CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $147.75.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $584,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

