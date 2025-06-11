CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,599 shares of company stock worth $584,980 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $147.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

