Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $230.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.48 and a 200-day moving average of $224.94. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.82 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.