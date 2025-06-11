Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $3,989,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,548,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,526,141.33. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $4,470,689.36.

On Friday, May 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,641,100.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $2,362,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,020,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $2,050,950.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,132,900.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,812,800.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $2,737,350.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,600,950.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.87 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,797,000 after purchasing an additional 909,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 138,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,846,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $117,242,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,643,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,482,000 after purchasing an additional 543,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Stories

