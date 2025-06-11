Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.3%

CINF stock opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.78. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $111.92 and a 12 month high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.