Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

