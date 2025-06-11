Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 1,286.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 37,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 169,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,482,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 187,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Pickering Energy Partners cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $37.00 price target on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

