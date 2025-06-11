Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $510.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 20.33 and a quick ratio of 20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.16. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $409.22 and a 1-year high of $614.96.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.25 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total transaction of $1,547,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,698.64. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,270. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

