CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,940 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,507,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,080,000 after acquiring an additional 85,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $408,064,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,727,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,232,000 after acquiring an additional 352,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.98. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.16 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.