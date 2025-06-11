Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

DHR opened at $202.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

