Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Datadog by 74.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,603 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $1,823,054.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,883,297.96. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 23,748 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,849,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,534,520. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,217 shares of company stock valued at $64,859,203. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $119.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.12, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Wolfe Research cut Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.04.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

