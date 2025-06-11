Dave Schaeffer Sells 55,000 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $2,675,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,721 shares in the company, valued at $177,376,509.44. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Dave Schaeffer sold 80,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $3,822,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Dave Schaeffer sold 75,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $3,582,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $973,400.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -100.75%.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

