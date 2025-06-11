Dave Schaeffer Sells 80,000 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $3,822,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,868,229.38. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $2,675,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Dave Schaeffer sold 75,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $3,582,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $973,400.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.72. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently -100.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

