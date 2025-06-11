Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,614,169 shares of company stock valued at $366,510,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.