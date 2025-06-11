eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in eBay were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after buying an additional 3,149,934 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,032,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 245,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,809,265 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $421,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,292 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $367,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,822,470.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,469.26. This represents a 50.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,635 shares of company stock worth $19,872,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.65.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

