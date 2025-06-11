First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,811 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,661,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after acquiring an additional 72,339 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 505.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Baird R W raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

