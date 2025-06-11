Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $126.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

