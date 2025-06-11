FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Holdings Increased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 118,250.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of FMAY opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

